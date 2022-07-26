We should be helping pregnant woman, not aborting babies
To the editor:
Re: “The ‘right to life’ will end up killing women,” by Kathryn Anne Edwards, Commentary, July 20:
Kathryn Anne Edwards is arguing for access to abortion. She apparently thinks, as sadly so many do, that killing babies is OK.
How did we get to this point that the solution to a woman’s problem is to end the life of her child? There are lasting effects, physically and psychologically, from having an abortion. Science states upon a simple Google search (“When does science say life begins”) that life begins at the moment of conception. A human life begins. Abortion ends a human life. How can we think that killing a baby empowers a woman? If it’s not legal to kill a baby once it’s born, why is it OK to kill it before it’s born? ... just because it may be a hardship in some way financially, emotionally, etc.?
There are many agencies out there to help pregnant women (Hey, Sun Chronicle, how about an article on the violence that has been perpetrated against the over several dozen pregnancy help centers in the U.S. — since the Roe v Wade was overturned — by people who are angry about not being able to abort.
If the goal is to make abortion rare, how does destroying agencies that help pregnant women reach that goal?
How about we focus on helping pregnant women, instead of focusing on killing innocent lives? The right to life is about all lives from the moment of conception.
Liz Day
Rehoboth