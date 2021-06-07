We wear masks to protect ourselves as well as others
To the editor:
Re: “Why are some still wearing masks?” by Bob Foley, Opinion, June 4.
I must register my formal objection to The Sun Chronicle continuing to give Bob Foley any shred of legitimacy by allowing him a column. Last week it was outrageous lies about voting and racist dog whistles. This week, he exhibits gross ignorance regarding mask wearing. Why did people have to wear masks? Because of people like Foley, who admits he refused to follow guidelines others were expected to follow.
While many people have been vaccinated, and therefore protected to a great degree, Foley ignores the many individuals who for various reasons, cannot enjoy this protection. This includes people who are being treated for cancer, and people who have suppressed immune systems due to various illnesses or a need to take immuno-suppressive drug (such as transplant recipients). In addition, there are a number of variant strains of COVID-19, and scientists have not yet been able to verify whether the vaccine is effective against these variants or to what degree.
Finally, we do not yet know how long our protection will last with these vaccines. It’s hard to believe that Foley had any success serving in the military, because in the service, you are expected to sacrifice for the greater good. The degree of whining coming from him about wearing a little square of cloth on his face does not comport with the discipline, toughness and dedication our military is known for. Why do we wear masks? To protect others, and to protect ourselves from people like Foley.
Liz Miller
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.