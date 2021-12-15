Stop rewarding wealthy donors
To the editor:
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed by a Republican Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in 2017 has been widely criticized as primarily benefitting the wealthiest taxpayers of our country.
One of the provisions of that act not beneficial to the wealthy reduced the unlimited deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) to a maximum of $10,000. President Biden’s Build Back Better Act (H.R.5376), recently passed by a Democrat majority House of Representatives and referred to the Senate for consideration, contains a provision that would raise the SALT deduction limit to $80,000, providing a significant benefit to wealthier taxpayers.
If the philosophy of the Democrat party, in contrast to the Republican party, is to tax the wealthy to provide benefits to the less wealthy, this provision should be eliminated by the Democrat-controlled Senate to avoid rewarding wealthy campaign donors.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
