Wearing a mask is indeed a personal choice
To the editor:
Re: “Why are some still wearing masks?” by Bob Foley, Opinion, June 4.
Mr. Foley, did you ever think to ask someone? Probably not, I think you just pick something controversial to write about so you can get a response. You most likely don’t really care if someone is wearing a mask, you just enjoy the controversy you instigate.
Had you taken the time to ask me why I still wear my mask I would have gladly told you. I have asthma. I wear my mask because there are those who choose not to vaccinate AND not to wear a mask. While the vaccine is 90% effective, it is not 100%. Being vaccinated, and still wearing a mask, makes me feel 100% safe. It’s a personal choice and should not be questioned by you or anyone else.
A lot is still unknown about the vaccine, COVID-19 and it’s many variants. There are those like yourself, who choose to think it’s over, and it is not. There are many people who have diseases, and take many medications, and there is still not enough information about how these medications may affect the vaccine, so wearing a mask makes them feel safe.
As for why businesses still require it, maybe they feel a sense of responsibility to keep their workers safe, safe from those who won’t vaccinate, or the many variants that are floating around.
You can call it fear or you can call it caution, but what you can’t do is try to bully people into doing something that makes them uncomfortable. Like you stated in your piece, “everyone needs to think for themselves.”
I use to enjoy your pieces, they made me see a different side of an argument and made me think.
Now I think you are have lost it. Many times you leave important information out and just rant.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
