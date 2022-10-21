Website tells all about candidate finances
To the editor:
Re: “Let’s make some changes,” by Bob Foley, column, Oct. 14:
Bob Foley wrote: “Every, any, and all contributions to any political campaign would be published on an available-to-anyone database.”
Guess what? In Massachusetts, you can see who contributes to candidates, committees, and ballot questions on the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance website. (https://ocpf.us/).
The website is easy to use. Visitors can “Browse Candidates” to see how much their candidate has in the bank, how timely candidates are about submitting their reports, and who is contributing to a campaign. The OCPF also boasts an informative Instagram and Twitter accounts — @ocpfreports — that is worth checking out.
Knowledge is power!
Julie Garland
Wrentham