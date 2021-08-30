Weigh your choices carefully on masking, vaccines
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist believes in more government when it suits him,” (Voice of the Public, Aug. 26):
Is anyone else confused by Gerald F. Chase’s response to Bill Gouveia’s “A small price to pay” column of Aug. 23?
Nowhere in that article did Gouveia mention the COVID-19 vaccine. I went back and read it three times to be sure, and all I read was an article about wearing masks.
Chase has every right not to get the vaccine or to not wear a mask. He apparently, doesn’t want the government or businesses telling him what to do with his body, and that is his right.
But what he and others don’t have the right to do is expect to go to certain places that require the vaccine and masks, which is the choice of the property and/or business.
Establishments such as stores, restaurants, venues are private property. This means they have the right to require certain things from those who enter: shirt, shoes, masks and vaccinations. People have always followed the rules for shirts and shoes. Because masks and vaccines are hot topics, brought about by the conservative right and broadcast by Fox News, this is where some have drawn the line. Those people now don’t want to be told what to do with their bodies, such as masks/vaccines, yet they still want to tell a woman what to do with her body, as evident in the last line of Chase’s letter. You can’t have it both ways.
The mask/vaccine issue has become such a hot topic that many have lost sight of what is really happening. We have illness, pain and death at an alarming rate. A friend of mine has lost six family members — six in the last year and a half. People want their freedoms back and want to once again enjoy life, but don’t want to do the things necessary to get those things back. They want to complain, defy and compound the problem, but will not contribute or come up with another solution. When COVID strikes them or their family, they want the best care, and the vaccine, but only when it is too late. As long as this continues to happen, we will continue to see loss of life, loss of freedoms and a division so big it may never be repaired.
It’s your choice, but with that choice comes with consequences, and you must accept those consequences. Weigh your choices and choose wisely.
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro
