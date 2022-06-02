Welcome to the New America

To the editor:

Memorial Day morning at a quiet Stop & Shop in Mansfield. I am next in line as a customer is completing his transaction.

As I put my items on the belt I realize the customer is berating the distraught cashier.

“You need to speak English,” he says several times. His outbursts start to attract attention.

I must add that I’m not a particularly heroic or a confrontational person but I felt I had to say something in the cashier’s defense.

“You are being rude,” I tell him in a firm voice.

“What are you going to do about it you mask wearing (blank),” is his reply.

I don’t remember his pejorative but I don’t expect a Christmas card from him this year.

Not wanting to escalate the situation I countered with “I’m going to hold you in low esteem.”

This appeared to confuse him since he probably expected something a little more aggressive but it was the best I could do under pressure. I mentioned I’m not good at confrontation.

The heroes here are the staff of Stop & Shop who rallied around their coworker, ejected the customer and, as a group, escorted me to my car for my protection.

So we all need to decide if this is the behavior we will tolerate in the future America.

I was encouraged to see that morning it was not.

Geoffrey Gallant

Foxboro

Recommended for you