Welcome to the New America
To the editor:
Memorial Day morning at a quiet Stop & Shop in Mansfield. I am next in line as a customer is completing his transaction.
As I put my items on the belt I realize the customer is berating the distraught cashier.
“You need to speak English,” he says several times. His outbursts start to attract attention.
I must add that I’m not a particularly heroic or a confrontational person but I felt I had to say something in the cashier’s defense.
“You are being rude,” I tell him in a firm voice.
“What are you going to do about it you mask wearing (blank),” is his reply.
I don’t remember his pejorative but I don’t expect a Christmas card from him this year.
Not wanting to escalate the situation I countered with “I’m going to hold you in low esteem.”
This appeared to confuse him since he probably expected something a little more aggressive but it was the best I could do under pressure. I mentioned I’m not good at confrontation.
The heroes here are the staff of Stop & Shop who rallied around their coworker, ejected the customer and, as a group, escorted me to my car for my protection.
So we all need to decide if this is the behavior we will tolerate in the future America.
I was encouraged to see that morning it was not.
Geoffrey Gallant
Foxboro