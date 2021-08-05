‘Welfare’ and ‘Liberty,’ Not either or
To the editor:
Re: “Government role is to keep us free, not safe,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Aug. 4.
Gerald Chase states that “our national government’s foremost obligation is to protect our liberties, not make us ‘safe’.”
Per the Constitution “We the people of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, … promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty …”
That statement does appear to allow the government to keep the residents safe (general welfare) AND secure the “Blessings of Liberty.” Note “Welfare” is listed prior to liberty. It does not appear to be an either/or situation.
Carol Willis
South Attleboro
