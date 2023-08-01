The left is now gaslighting all of us
To the editor:
Re:” The White House is indeed secure,” by Glenn Hill, letters, July 31; “Why does Donald Trump think he’s above the law?” by Paul Wagstaff, letters, July 31:
No surprise, but letter writer Glenn Hill is comparing the discovery of a bag of cocaine left behind in the White House to someone leaving their keys behind. Ridiculous. Gaslighting at its finest.
Perhaps drug sniffing K-9s should be added to the daily security routine. Would Hill rationalize it if it were anthrax?
In another letter, Paul Wagstaff is asking if Donald Trump knows what country he lives in. I tend to ask that question myself as we are told to accept and tolerate communism, political corruption and pay-to-play, open borders and child trafficking, bribery, the promotion of racism, reparations, mandatory shut-downs and jabs, myocarditis, fentanyl poisoning, castration and maiming of pre-pubescent children and inflation. MSNBC and The Sun Chronicle will not report on Devon Archer, the IRS whistle-blowers, and stories of that nature, thus they keep their audience ignorant.
Report and let the people decide.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
Mansfield