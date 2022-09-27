We’re in agreement: Something needs to be done at the border
To the editor:
Re: “Lets ignore it. Maybe it will go away,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 23:
It finally happened; I agree with Bob Foley on something, but with a different spin:
Foley, in his piece, laments the inaction by the named Democrats to solve the way-out-of-control crossings of our southern border with Mexico.
I’ve come to realize that “Trump’s wall “ is a necessary step to take, but not with the demonizing of Mexico and doing great harm to those few caught, of the hordes crossing, seeing a better life.
The Democrats’ wanting to stem the flow by dumping money in the countries losing people isn’t working. But the idea of improving living conditions there has merit and should be refined by The State Department.
What needs to be done is to complete the wall (fence) and equip it with sufficient devices and people to bring the flow through it down to nil.
But, as importantly, the United States needs to work with Mexico, in friendly fashion, to build multiple border crossings of a size, manned and equipped, to speedily approve and pass proper and wanted crossings of legal people and goods and to prevent crossings of illegal people and goods.
Further, immigration offices on both sides need to be staffed to legally and speedily process immigrants.
Additionally, the stupid, inhumane and immoral tactics of the Trump era should never be repeated.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro