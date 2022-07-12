West Mansfield residents: We in Norton have got your back
To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield residents concerned about proposed warehouse,” front page, July 7:
Glad to see Jim Burke, other residents of Gilbert Street and surrounding West Mansfield neighborhoods stepping up to fight this monstrous industrial facility.
Why the developer would consider this area appropriate for their warehouse boggles the mind. Gilbert Street homes have been selling for half a million-plus. My husband Wayne and I, living at the corner of North Worcester Street and Richardson Avenue in Norton for 50 years, have borne witness to the disastrous impacts of large truck traffic coming through this dangerous intersection.
Ask the promoter what streets his facility managers will direct their fleet to travel. None of the West Mansfield roads are appropriate.
The most logical route will be School Street/Elm Street/Richardson Avenue to North Worcester Street, which, after approximately ¼ mile, becomes Gilbert Street. The size of area impacted will be greatly expanded to include more of Mansfield as well as Norton.
Tractor-trailers have a difficult turn onto North Worcester Street. To avoid our granite blocks, they must stop traffic and maneuver so as to miss a stone wall on opposite side of North Worcester. At this end of the residential route, the roads are narrow and winding with limited visibility, clearly neither intended or safe for trucks heading to and from the proposed warehouse.
Those organizing to stop this facility from locating on Gilbert Street can count on your Norton neighbors to join the vocal opposition.
Heather A. Graf
Norton