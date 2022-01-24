What a difference a few years makes
To the editor:
It’s a quiet time of year to make a comparison on conditions between now and early 2019. There has accrued a lot of undesirable change.
Gasoline is double what it was only a couple years ago. So much empty space on supermarket shelves, which is seemingly unprecedented. Inflation has gone up like a rocket: your dollar buys a lot less now, that dollar you worked hard for and paid taxes on.
America has become overrun by undocumented people via an almost wide open southern border.
Just these few things point out the decidedly poor choice of national political administration, though the nation’s media made sure that you would not suspect that this would happen.
So I say, throw away all your television sets and do your own thinking.
By the way, the Democrats never were the party of the working people: they rob you blind nowadays.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro