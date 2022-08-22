What a waste of Opinion Page space
To the editor:
Re: “Many questions, few answers,” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 19:
What a sad use of 1/3 of the Opinion Page. Bob Foley uses that space to say that no one “knows what Trump did or did not do,” and then hypothesize for the rest of the article. But we do know what he did.
The former president had U.S. national security documents in his possession that belonged, not to him, but to the U.S. Government (a/k/a us, U.S. citizens). We need to see how the investigation plays out to get any more answers regarding any criminality.
The column, as is painfully usual, does not reflect original thinking, but a rehash of talking points straight from Fox News and Truth Social. I hope that a conservative in the Attleboro area who reads this, who can speak to how conservatives would fight inflation, engage with our allies and adversaries, grow jobs and protect the Earth, differently from applying the solutions the Democrats have delivered, steps up to volunteer as a replacement columnist.
Perhaps The Sun Chronicle could search one out as it would be refreshing to hear real policy debates on this paper’s editorial page.
Abigail Addington-May
North Attleboro