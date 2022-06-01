What about the baby’s rights and choice?
To the editor:
Re: “The Great Leap Backward,” by Bill Gouveia, column, May 16:
Bill Gouveia claims that overturning the 1973 Supreme Court Roe decision will be “The Great leap backward.”
But the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong advocate for the barbaric practice of partial birth abortion, said regarding Roe that, “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak …”, and that, “Roe isn’t really about the woman’s choice, is it? It’s about the doctor’s freedom to practice ... it wasn’t woman-centered, it was physician-centered.”
Ginsburg thought the 14th so-called “equal protection” amendment, should have been the basis for Roe. However, under the 10th Amendment, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The Supreme Court, therefore, had no business to making their Roe ruling since “abortion” is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution.
Even if SCOTUS was permitted to, and did use the “Equal Protection” Amendment, it would not have helped since it guarantees protection for all including those yet to be born human persons. They, too, are entitled to equal rights. The Declaration of Independence has similar wording: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” That’s includes everyone, in the womb or out.
And yet Gouveia simply dismisses these still-being-worked-on ideals as written by what he sees as hypocritical founding fathers, and which are now being advocated by “older white men” for selfish political reasons only. What about the many other men and women, white and non-white, young and old who are fighting for the sanctity of life?
Gouveia also wrote that the reversing Roe would, “Take away the right of women to control their own bodies.” As such, the outcry is, “My body, my choice.” But the human body in the womb is a separate baby, child, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, brother, sister, person with his or her’s own DNA, heartbeat, limbs, and organs. What about their rights? Their body? Their choice?
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton