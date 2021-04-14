What benefits are open borders to us?
To the editor:
To my fellow Americans and the communists who surround us: I am curious.
What are the benefits to American citizens by having open borders as the Biden Administration has?
Is it the spread of COVID-19?
Is it the incessant child rape and human trafficking? Is it child abandonment? Is it the importation of future Democratic voters?
Please speak up.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
