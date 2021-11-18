What columnist doesn’t say is more disturbing
Re: “Things to consider” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion Page, Nov. 12)
To the editor:
Like many other readers, I noticed Bob Foley’s promise of factual observations. No opinion here, he says, only objective notes on reality. And then he fills his column with opinions anyway. Nonsense and hypocrisy in his column is no big surprise. This essay was only remarkable for its obvious dishonesty.
I am far more concerned with what Foley is not saying. He remains silent on Donald Trump’s violent attempt to keep the presidency, on Trump’s inciting of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and on the big lie, that Trump won the presidency.
This all adds up to the Republican party’s march, often violent, to politicize our courts and our election systems, actions that will destroy our democracy.
Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez is utterly opposed to President Joe Biden’s policies, but the congressman says this: “The country can survive a round of bad policy. The country can’t survive torching the Constitution.” This formerly loyal Republican Ohio congressman will oppose Trump to insure we don’t go the way of Cuba, a corrupt dictatorship.
There is nothing more important to the American way of life than the defeat of a horde seeking to bring down our democracy. It takes no courage for the left to oppose Trump and his mob, but it takes extraordinary courage for rightists to join the ranks of Liz Cheney, and face ostracism in the party and death threats from Trump supporters.
Foley has an opinion about everything, but he is silent as Trump and his mob work overtime to castrate our democratic institutions. He declares himself an unenrolled voter (i.e. not officially Republican), but as a Sun Chronicle columnist he is privileged with a platform to speak out. Silence makes him complicit with the Trump mob.
Although I am diametrically opposed to Foley’s views, I believe he wants what he thinks is best for the country, a good man. Sadly, the notion of “good man” brings to mind this quote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Ken Watson
Foxboro
