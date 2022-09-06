What does ‘No’ mean?
To the editor:
Like most families, we had rules that we did not break when I was a child. If I broke a rule, my parents would ask me why I did what I was not supposed to do. They would ask me what part of NO did I not understand. Was it the N or the O?
The former president Donald Trump must have had parents who did not teach him that there are rules and they need to be followed. I am sure he knew there was a rule that government papers are not to be removed from the White House. Instead he removed highly classified papers and did not return all of them when asked to do so, even complaining when the government had to legally remove the ones did not willingly return.
I wonder what part of NO he does not understand.
Margaret Werner
Norton