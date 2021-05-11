To the editor:
What did you do with Bob Foley? The person who wrote the column on Friday made too much sense. (“Let’s save the world (and lawn), while we go thirsty,” Opinion, May 7).
Please return the Bob we all enjoy.
Clarence O’Neal
North Attleboro
