What happened to freedom of speech?
To the editor:
As an independent voter, who I must admit, tends to lean mostly to the conservative right side, I find it disconcerting when I am constantly being bombarded by negative comments in this publication.
So, in addition to what those contributors here on the editorial and opinion pages frequently write, here are what I would consider some more derogatory words inappropriately espoused by some of our national politicians’, toward those of us on the right.
“Deplorables”: Past nominee for president, Hillary Clinton.
“Ultra MAGA semi fascists”: This is how the president of the United States feels about a very large majority of people in this country.
“Domestic enemies of the state”: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
By no means do I consider myself a deplorable, a fascist or a domestic enemy of the state. It appears if you have left-leaning views, or you are a liberal, it gives you more of a right to have your views freely expressed, than if you are a conservative.
What happened to the First Amendment’s freedom of speech?
Michael J. Mathias
Mansfield