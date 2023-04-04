What happened to Ronald Regan’s GOP?
To the editor:
President Ronald Reagan’s famous speech at CPAC, (I had voted for him) included the now-become-famous idea of “a shining city on a hill.”
But the GOP’s use of his quote has become absurd and dangerous: We are the GOP and hell-bent on controlling citizens and taking their wealth, living in our idea of a controlled “shining city on a hill” society, of bully-controlled workers, which we are fashioning to be white, christian? Western European heritage-controlled and authoritarian (fascist). Only our beloved Donald Trump can lead us now to living in safety and prosperity in his fascist state.
This political possibility should scare the hell out of you.
Concerned citizens must vote for progressive democratic leaders who will strive to provide enough honorable adequate work for all, including today’s bullies to enable them to find their way back to living a comfortable and honorable life of defending our republic, instead of attacking it.
The reader had better vote wisely in future elections, only for progressive democratic officials who are called to preserve our republic and our way of a life of opportunity, working and living in freedom and liberty under the rule of law by our Constitution.
Self-serving plutocrats of both big parties must be repudiated. Drive them out!
I hope a dialogue will ensue. Vote, and wisely. Hold up a sign for a progressive democratic candidate. Join demonstrations for rights. Stand up as a proud citizen, not a shrinking violet.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro