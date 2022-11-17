What happened to second chances?
To the editor:
What ever happened to second chances ?
I was raised to believe that any mistakes/sins you commit will be forgiven and second chances are something we Christians grant.
How many of us growing up made terrible mistakes by poking fun, or picking on smaller, weaker or “different” classmates? I know that I did. Yet I have grown to be an adult, a father and husband of good standing. I was allowed to pursue an education, career and have a wonderful family.
I realize that this gentleman the Boston Bruins were courting (Mitchell Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman) had a history of bullying a special needs student while in middle school. He used racial slurs. NOT OK!
But youngsters will do stupid things. To disallow him to play his sport and earn a living is unfair. He has paid for his mistake in the Ohio courts and has apologized for his sophomoric behavior.
(Bruins President Cam) Neely should re-consider.
Ken Munger
Norton