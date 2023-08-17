What in the world are they thinking?
To the editor:
Re: “In North Attleboro, a quest to bring out a WOW! factor at Beaupre Field,” news story, front page, Aug. 16:
As I read on the front page of Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle, the article seeking an approval for $298,000 digital, big screen scoreboard at Beaupre Field caught my attention.
Over the last two years the town has spent $5 million on renovations at the field, including installing new bleachers, a new track, construction for a concession building, restrooms and I believe new lighting. Now they want a digital scoreboard! What in the world are they thinking?
The thought process is that North Attleboro High School could show pictures of seniors at graduations and game replays on the big screen and, officials said they would — and I quote — “ooh, ahh, and dazzle” visiting teams.
Our town manager says it won’t cost the taxpayers additional money noting there are funds remaining in the original allocation for the field project and that COVID money was also used.
I would think our town’s governing council would have better use of such funds and spend the money on projects that would benefit all taxpayers. If there is money available for big-screen digital scoreboards, then that money should be allocated for educational projects, and not trying to impress visiting football teams.
What was schools Superintendent John Antonucci thinking when he discussed the project with Town Manager Michael Borg to inform the town council of the proposal? If education of the town’s student population is important, then that money should be used to improve their education.
I am a graduate of North Attleboro High School and we never had big screen, digital scoreboards but we seemed to turn out OK.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro