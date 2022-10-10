What is letter writer’s real reason for distorting Heroux’s presentation?
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux’s views on pedophiles was appalling, by Leo Johnson, Voice of the Public, Oct. 5:
Leo Johnson’s letter to the editor suggests that Mayor Paul Heroux (an expert in the field of criminology,) supports criminals who commit sex crimes.
After reviewing the 2011 video of the public hearing Johnson cites as evidence of such, it becomes clear that Heroux’s statements were taken out of context for nothing more than a salacious attack on behalf of his employer, Thomas Hodgson, Heroux’s political opponent in the race for Bristol County Sheriff.
Heroux was invited to speak because a Republican city councilor recognized Heroux as an expert. Heroux spoke neither for or against the proposed ordinance that would have banned registered sex offenders from public property; he merely offered his professional opinion of how the proposed ordinance would have been a useless measure and Heroux then offered professional advice on proven methods to protect our children from sexual predators.
In his letter to the editor, Johnson offers details on how sex offenders may “satisfy their urges” fear mongers as a way to try to counter Heroux’s point that sexual predators are not typically lurking in public spaces for the specific purpose of victimizing women and children
Heroux noted that pedophiles develop a relationship and groom the victims and exploit trust. A simple internet search backs up Heroux’s claims. In fact, according to RAINN (Rape Abuse Incest National Network) statistics are that of all cases 93% of victims know their abuser. A mere 7% of sex crimes against children are perpetrated by strangers.
It begs the question, what exactly does Johnson stand to gain by attacking Heroux?
Laura Abrams
Attleboro