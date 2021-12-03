What’s North’s plan for protecting our students?
To the editor:
I have been reading with interest what our town wants to do with the money we receive from the federal government.
I would like someone to tell me what the town has done to protect our children from incidents like the most recent school shooting.
Do we have any safety precautions in place like metal detectors, or screening back packs or a security checkpoint?
I have three grandchildren in our schools, I want them to feel safe when they are in school. We can do without more sports fields. Those can come after we do our duty to protect the children.
Do we have to wait for this to happen in our town before we realize that our priorities are wrong?
Catherine MacLennan
North Attleboro
