What party is actually on the road to ‘socialism’?
To the editor:
Re: “Are we on the road to socialism?” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Sept. 20:
Kenneth Porter wants us to believe in the right-wing fear mongering socialist scare. Yet, his recipe (which he incorrectly attributed to community activist Saul Alinsky) for socialism seems more like a description of the current state of the Republican party.
1) Health care: Control healthcare and you control the people.
Sure. It’s much better to pay the highest medical costs per capita of any developed nation on Earth, with many poor not getting the healthcare they deserve. That’s an awesome system. (Yes, that’s sarcasm.)
2) Poverty: Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
Hmmm … as the rich get richer, thanks to Republican-led tax breaks for the super wealthy, the poor get poorer. Thank you Donald Trump!
3) Debt: Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
Over time, Republican administrations have added more debt than Democrats.
4) Gun control: Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
Pretty sure the Second Amendment has this covered.
5) Welfare: Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing and income).
Each state controls distribution of welfare funds and has different rules. Overall, the number of welfare recipients nationally has actually gone down.
6) Education: Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
If you follow the recent spate of restrictive education laws enacted by republican controlled legislatures, you know there is no socialist agenda at work here.
7) Religion: Remove the belief in God from the government and schools.
Right, because we have never had separation of church in this state since the founding of our country and we certainly don’t believe in religious freedom. (More sarcasm.)
8) Class warfare: Divide the people into wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
This is the perfect description of a capitalist economy that has been the foundation of our economy, championed by republicans for decades, and which spurred the worker/unionization movements of the 1900s.
Porter wants to pass himself off as a pseudo intellectual, but he needs to check his facts and take a closer look at our own country’s history.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro