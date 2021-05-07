What really happened Jan. 6
To the editor:
OMG, I really don’t know how to begin with my reply to Stephen Fitzgerald’s letter to the editor (“Jan. 6 was mostly a peaceful protest,” May 6).
After embarrassing himself by referring to the seditious, vicious and threatening gang that stormed the Capitol, as “a few” knuckleheads, Fitzgerald goes on to depict the Jan. 6 event as mostly peaceful. He offers that the only weapons used were by Capitol Police.
Allow me to point out that these morons were not unarmed. Mace and pepper spray are weapons. In addition, podiums were used as battering rams and yes, even an American flag became a weapon in an attempt to overtake Capitol Police. As for his description of the shooting of the “14-year military veteran while she was laughing while trying to squeeze trough a broken door, unarmed” — that woman was in the process of attempting to unlawfully break and enter into federal property. She was shot while committing a felony.
Oh, and the “innocent” people who were just strolling along taking pictures, they were able to enter the building by joining these traitorous, losers who smashed through the doors and windows, broke into offices, and occupied our House and Senate. To look at what happened on Jan. 6 and see it as mostly peaceful is like describing the Auschwitz concentration camp as mostly just barracks, buildings and fences.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
