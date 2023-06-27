What should we expect when we dodge responsibliity?
To the editor:
Illinois has a bill to stop police from ticketing students for things like fighting, theft, and vaping, when those things can be handled by the school disciplinary process. (“Police are ticketing students,” Chicago Tribune, March 4, 2023)
On the other hand, when students are older and are off to college, things get switched around.
For example, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst says they have no responsibility to intervene in the annual St. Patrick’s Day campus black-out drinking festival because that holiday party is not university sanctioned. (“UMass Blarney blowout, Boston Globe, March 7, 2023)
A Utah judge says a university has no obligation under Title IX to help investigate a student rape when the rapist is not a student, and the rape took place off campus. (“Why a judge ruled . . . university didn’t have to help,” Salt Lake Tribune, March 8, 2023)
No wonder so much crime falls between the cracks.
Dodging responsibility has led to our hands-off approach to AR-15 mass shooter events and brutal behavior by police departments against minorities. Look in the mirror to find out who needs to step up.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah