What type of person are you?
To the editor:
Re: “US is a republic, not a democracy,” by Gerald F. Chase, letters, Jan. 20:
From time to time a letter appears in The Sun Chronicle stating that the United States is a republic not a democracy. This was again the case on Jan. 20. The writers of such letters have never given us a distinction. So, I looked it up.
A democracy is when the majority of the people make the laws. A republic is when a majority of the people elect representatives who then make the laws. At first blush it appears that the United States is indeed a republic because we the people don’t have an active role in making laws. But, we have two side rails that allow the people to have a big say in what laws are enacted. First, we have terms for our representatives. Only two years in the case of Congress. This allows an ability to quickly remove a representative who doesn’t measure up to the will of the majority of the people. The other is a constitution that puts limits to the kind of laws that can be enacted. The U.S. Constitution is primarily designed to guarantee that the majority does no enact laws that unfairly target a minority. Suppose, for example, that there are 10 people on a lifeboat in the middle of an ocean. It is estimated that the currents will take the boat to land in 15 days. But, it is determined that there is enough food and water for only 10 days. So, it’s decided that two people will have to jump overboard so that eight can live. Any volunteers? No? OK, then let’s vote on it. In a democracy all 10 people will vote and the two losers get thrown overboard. In a republic they vote for a few representatives who then select the two people who get thrown overboard. But, if the people on that lifeboat had agreed to a constitution that stated “no one gets thrown off the boat, no matter what” then neither the majority of the people, nor the people’s representatives would be able to throw anyone off the boat. That is, of course, if the people on the boat were people of honor who played by the rules. And that is really the linchpin of our way of government; playing by the rules.
That’s the problem today. Some people have decided to stop playing by the rules and look for redefining what kind of government we have. I’m not sure it really matters if one thinks we are republic or a democracy as long as we maintain those two side rails (Ability to select our representatives by popular vote and respect for our constitution). The question all have to ask is this: What kind of person are we? Are we the kind that would participate in an election that would result in throwing two people off the boat. Or would you be the type that says “No one gets thrown off the boat!”
Dominc Cucé
North Attleboro