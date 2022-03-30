What was letter writer’s real reasoning for calling Brown Jackson ‘unqualified?’
To the editor:
Re: “Brown Jackson should not be confirmed,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, March 28):
One has to wonder how Gerald F. Chase came to believe that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketani Brown Jackson is unqualified for a seat on the Court.
Far from being “incompetent” or having a “dreadful record,” Brown Jackson received from the ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary a rating of “well qualified,” the committee’s highest rating for judicial nominees.
Even harder to fathom is Chase’s contention that Brown Jackson, who has served on the federal bench for around nine years, is “too inexperienced.” Contrast her judicial experience with that of Republican appointees Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Clarence Thomas. At the time of her nomination by Donald Trump, Coney Barrett had worked as a judge for only about two years. Thomas had even less experience. He had worked as a judge for only 19 months prior to his nomination to the court in 1991. Perhaps Chase just assumed that Brown Jackson had too little experience. If so, I wonder on what basis Chase would have made such an assumption.
Joseph Cortellini
North Attleboro