What will the Sox do?
To the editor:
Well, here we are heading into August and the Red Sox, the Old Town Team, are hanging around first place in their division. So what’s the opinion on their changes to stay on top?
Down here in Florida, we have plenty of Red Sox fans, among others, with a record amount of people moving down here every day.
The trading deadline is July 31. So what moves are they going to make? First base and pitching are their priorities if you listen to Lou Melone, etc. I would love to see them go for Mike Yastrzemski, Capt. Carl’s grandson, who plays for the San Francisco Giants. Trouble is, the Giants are a surprise team, like the Sox. We’ll see.
Changing over, I still feel bad, sad and unglad when I ride down Locust Street and look over where the third hole green use to sit at “The Val.” We were in town in June for a couple of weeks and I go that way to Chartley Country Store. Still hard to figure why it couldn’t be saved.
Joe Wilson
Port Orange, Florida
