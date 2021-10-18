What will we get for exending ‘no disturb’ wetlands zone
To the editor:
The proposal change to extend our wetlands “no disturb” zone from 25 feet to 75 feet is a real reach by those in our city government, with some thinking it will do some good.
I recall when they developed Ide’s Hill thinking the change from protected watershed to industrial zone was a good idea. I was told by the then mayor that it was for the better of our city. My response was “It’s uphill and very close to our water supply.” The response from our city leader at the time was “Route 95 will prevent it from draining into Orr’s Pond.”
I offered to take that person on a short hike and see the culverts installed under the highway carrying the runoff directly into the pond. For those who don’t know or have forgotten it was supposed to attract business development. It was, and remains to be, a flop.
Our home borders Orr’s Pond which is part of our city’s water supply.
If the extension to 75 feet becomes a reality, half of our house, a shed and two-thirds of our garage will be in this ‘no disturb zone.’
Whereas our mayor initiated this idea I would like to hear from him how this will effect our property or any other similar situations in Attleboro. Gee, maybe a property tax reduction?
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
