What’s good for one party, is good for the other
To the editor:
This letter concerns the flawed January 6th Committee and other events connected to it.
Watching this sham committee in the media, I have seen the main focus is that President Donald Trump took too much time to ask the crowd to stand down. Please, this crowd was not under Trump’s control. This crowd was not an army of remote-controlled robots sent to raid the capitol by the president. These people took this action using their free will. This reminds me of things said to us as children by adults like: Would you jump off the roof just because someone told you to or because everyone else is doing so, of course not. It’s called self-responsibility.
If Trump is responsible for the actions of this lawless crowd, which I don’t believe he is, then why aren’t some Democrat party leaders directly or indirectly responsible for their apparent incitements? It appears there is a serious double standard here.
For example, Vice President Kamala Harris commenting on the protest taking place during an incident in which a police officer was accused of wrongly killing a Black man. I don’t want to misquote Harris, so I will paraphrase: These protests can’t stop they shouldn’t stop and they won’t stop, they must continue.
On the surface, these comments seem innocent enough, but I don’t think they were. Harris should have known of the rioters within the protest group. I’m sure the rioters amongst the crowd took those words to heart with a different result. Where is the investigation committee into her comments?
I understand that our right to peaceful and lawful protest is an important pillar of our Founding Fathers’ designed government. Most other governments don’t allow this. Be thankful, not abusive.
I believe the best fix for this country is to re-elect Trump. Trump did more to improve this country than anyone in recent history. This will upset a lot of people but, Trump and President John F. Kennedy, had a similar belief. Remember Kennedy’s comment “a rising tide lifts all boats”? Trump governed with that assumption in mind.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro