What’s it going to be: Freedom or tyranny?
To the editor:
“ROE FALLS” declared The Sun Chronicle on Saturday June 25,26, 2022, and proceeded to post “local opinions on decision, sharply split,” as I see it, between those favoring an autocratic form of government bent on and referring often to Old Testament passages describing patriarchal life shouting “defend innocent life” and those favoring freedom and a republic form of government bent on and referring often to New Testament passages shouting “defend essential human rights.”
The divide is deep. It pits today’s Republicans against Democrats, moderates against progressives, the hierarchy of Catholicism against the new liberation theology of Francis, the Bible-thumpers against the Bible-studiers, the thought-controllers against the thought-provokers, and the lovers of control against the lovers of liberty.
It’s time for YOU to decide and to vote accordingly, or be forced to live in the other guy’s camp.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro