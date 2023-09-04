When did this recklessness begin?
To the editor:
Does anyone else find it disturbing that the president has to ask Congress to pass funding to keep the government operating, but we continue to give billions and billions of dollars to other nations, some of whom are corrupt and hate us?
Does anyone else find it disturbing that millions of taxpayer dollars are going to migrants, most of whom entered this country not the way that was properly and legally designed or intended by our government, and have never given anything to this country? Yet we have our own citizens, a lot of whom were born in the United States, having paid into Social Security, or at some point did something positive or beneficial to their community, but are denied the same luxuries. When do the reckless spending and nonsensical policies stop?
Mark DesLauriers
Attleboro