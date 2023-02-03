When does the free cash money well go dry in North Attleboro?
To the editor:
Re: “North high school study funds sought,” Page A4, Feb. 2:
Again, as I open my Sun Chronicle, I see an article about the town leaders moving forward, to the finance committee, a request for $2 million to pay for a feasibility study for getting a new high school for North Attleboro.
In the article Town Manager Michael Borg says that half of the $2 million will come from a capital stabilization fund and the rest is from free cash, a main town reserve fund of surplus revenue.
School Superintendent John Antonucci says this is the most exciting thing he’s working on. Keep in mind that half of the town’s budget goes for the town’s education and school department.
Antonucci says that the cost of the study had been in the $1 million to $2million-plus range, but this being North Attleboro, we settled on the $2 million figure. Only one councilor, Mark Gould, had the courage to speak up, saying he had mixed feeling about the price tag of the study.
My question for Borg and the rest of the town council: Where does the bottom of the well for this free cash end? It seems that every time I read these articles there is always free cash being used and we, as taxpayers, see no end in sight for improvement to infrastructure or tax relief.
I think that our town’s governing body and town manager really have to sit down and realize that this town is supported by taxpayers and that they should start looking at the hand that feeds them.
Resolve some of the issues that have to be addressed and think about the town’s support system.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro