To the editor:
Re: "Do your homework then speak, by Jay Hobson (Voice of the Public, Feb. 24):
Jay Hobson suggests that those of us who disagree with his view of the world have not done their homework.
He illustrates this by writing that the divisiveness in our country is not due to the strains of a pandemic, but instead to the “… pure hatred for a man, who brought to many, a breath of fresh air.”
Now, I wonder exactly when this thoughtful American first smelled that fresh air. Was it when Donald Trump rode down the escalator to call Mexicans murders and rapists?
Could it have been after the conflicts between Neo Nazis and protesting citizens when Trump stated there were good people on both sides?
Perhaps it was when ‘The Donald’ suggested that we could drink bleach to protect ourselves from COVID-19, or, maybe it was after the Helsinki conference when Trump took Vladimir Putin’s word over the word of our own country’s intelligence community.
Well, whenever it was, there seems to be a need to improve Hobson’s abysmal education. Maybe, a change of reading material would help. I know, we could start by having this gullible, groupie put down his Donald Trump coloring book and pick up a copy of "Mein Kampf."
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.