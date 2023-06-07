When exactly will MAGA supporters say ‘Enough!’
To the editor:
The more incriminating evidence that emerges regarding Donald Trump, the more intensely his supporters flaunt their allegiance, obsessive adoration and clamor for his re-election.
No crime, adulterous behavior, anti-democratic posturing, preposterous assertions or outrageous lies, will turn his most ardent supporters from joyous attendance at his rallies, applauding every exaggeration and insult hurled at his competitors or enemies, as they proudly display his MAGA swag.
The only certainty is that whatever corroborated evidence of Trump’s malfeasance that is produced, the more donations fill his campaign and personal coffers. Additionally, each new indictment or investigative revelation provides his congressional supporters the opportunity to defend him and audition for the vice presidential or cabinet positions.
The incited Jan. 6 insurrection, obstruction of justice, fawning over despicable foreign leaders,and almost incalculable presumed crimes and civil violations, have only minimally deterred some supporters.
Would a substantiated claim of his having provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with top secret documentation have any effect upon his base? Would they ignore it, attribute it to more deep state persecution of him, or consider it good statesmanship?
There is a real possibility, with a recently disclosed tape, that Trump may very well have accorded access to classified documents to unidentified people.
There seems to be no nonsensical assertion, democracy defying and unconstitutional action, or stupendously unethical behavior, that will persuade the MAGA hordes to disfavor or consign Trump to obscurity. Or will it be the United States headed for obscurity or a Trumpian dynasty?
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth