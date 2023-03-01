When is a budget not a true budget?
To the editor:
I’ve noticed lately that multiple articles published in the Sun Chronicle address expenditures, made by the town of North Attleboro on a fairly regular basis, from an account currently known as a “free cash” account.
This leads me to wonder if the town in effect has two budgets. One, which is the formal (official) annual budget approximating $102 million dollars and another which appears to be an informal (unofficial) budget, identified as a “free cash” account, where the amount of monies in this account is not known by the taxpayers but appears to be unlimited.
I could not find a definition in the dictionary for “free cash” but, the American Heritage Dictionary does define the word budget as “the total sum of money for a particular purpose or time period” which, in this instance, would be the town’s fiscal year. So, if in addition to the town’s formal annual budget the town actually does have money in a “slush fund” (aka, free cash), does the town truly have a formal annual budget? Doesn’t seem so to me. Again, when is a budget not a true budget?
In order for the town’s taxpaying residents to accurately and fully know what it financially costs them, for the operation of the town, it seems to me (confirmed by the dictionary’s pure definition of the word budget) that 100% of the funds needed to run the town should be included, by line item, in the formal annual budget. This would provide taxpayers with complete transparency and again, taxpayers would know precisely how much it’s costing them to run the town.
Secondly, but not less important, it also seems to me that if there is excess monies that has been assessed and collected in any given fiscal year, that money should be returned to the taxpayers in the form of a reduction in real estate taxes.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro