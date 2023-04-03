Where are all the Right to Lifers after school massacres?
To the editor:
This writer is an independent voter.
The recent school shooting makes one wonder. I thought after Newtown, after Parkland, after Uvalde, that maybe, just maybe, someone would have the backbone to ban assault weapons.
In some places in this country people shoot their food or protect their crops or livestock with guns. I get that. But assault weapons are not needed for that. Assault weapons cause devastating wounds.
So my question is: Where are the Right to Lifers now? Why aren’t they marching in the streets? Don’t these lives matter?
Or is it only the unborn? Just wondering.
Carol Megna
North Attleboro