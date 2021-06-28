Where are the Supreme Court’s priorities?
To the editor:
Recently, the Supreme Court, the highest Court, agreed to hear arguments revolving around whether college athletes should be allowed to partake of education-related benefits offered by colleges, or forbidden to do so, which was the position of the NCAA.
Firstly, it is somewhat bewildering to believe that this specific issue could only be decided at the Supreme Court level and not be resolved at some lower Federal Court level.
Secondly, it is even more “mind-boggling” to find that the highest court in the land chose to decide this issue, yet soundly rejected multiple requests to hear arguments revolving around the 2020 election results.
I find the older I become, and the more I attempt to learn about how our judicial system works, the more confused I become by court decisions made that I feel might have the greatest impact on the citizens of this great country.
Am I the only one who is confused and feels that priorities within the judicial system seem to be a bit out of line?
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
