Where, exactly, did we go wrong?
To the editor:
What has happened in our 21st century was unimaginable in earlier times. Let’s not blame Donald Trump, Barrack Obama or any past president for everything that has gone wrong in our country.
We the people were impowered by our Founding Fathers to prevent the very problems we are facing today. The establishing of term limits via the ballot box is our basic responsibility, which many have ignored or worse yet, refuse to vote because they are upset with our system (if that makes any sense).
Unfortunately, Washington politicians include those unable to secure a real job or have recognized the ignorance of the voting public and in doing so, continue to hoodwink us by making promises they have no intention of keeping, just to get elected.
The performance of our elected officials — those in Washington — is poor at best. Greed and power are the politics of choice with little regard for the people they have sworn to serve.
The problems we face today are, without doubt, the result of the corruption of our character and virtues.
Future Americans were warned about this back in 1779 by then-Massachusetts Governor Samuel Adams in reference to the citizens of our young country: “Once they lose their virtue, they will be ready to surrender their liberties to the first external or internal invader.” What foresight!
Those who established our freedom to choose our leaders would wonder how we disrespect all they sacrificed for our given liberties. Shame on us.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro