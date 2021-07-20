Are there any educated Republicans?
To the editor:
Re: “Imagine if you can” by Bob Foley, Opinion, July 16.
Has “educated Republican” become an oxymoron? We are getting close but, being an optimistic person, I believe we can keep from reaching that end. By educated I mean having an least one foot in reality.
Bob Foley most recent column inadvertently highlights this issue.
While stressing that he is an Independent he goes after what he believes are Democratic bias by using two examples that are right out of Fox News playbook.
The first is talking about how Democrats or “liberals” tend to infer racial bias on people and Foley uses himself as an example of that bias. Words matter and when someone has stated that President Barrack Obama is more of a racist than President Donald Trump, as Foley did in a Sun Chronicle — “Trump, Year 1, Page A1, Jan. 20, 2018 — you own those words.
While maybe Foley and others may believe those words, most rational, independent thinkers could look at the words and actions of those two individuals over their lifetimes and come to a different conclusion.
Foley expresses concern in his July 16 column about “obviating” his own argument about the group think of liberals and then does just that with a more recent example than the racial inferences.
He makes the argument, in regard to questioning our current president’s sanity, that Joe Biden’s defenders present irrelevant observations. I would say that the fact that Foley’s columns have had significantly more lines devoted to Biden’s word gaffes than a former president’s words and actions toward undermining our democratic from of government (still happening) is inexcusable.
Jan. 6 happened. We are a country not a cult!
Edward Smith
Seekonk
