Where is Biden’s promised unity?
To the editor:
Re: “13 heroes we must never forget” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, Aug. 31)
Ferrario’s obvious hatred for President Donald Trump is very predictable and insulting as usual. He has no open mind for truth by not looking at all sources of national news (liberal propaganda with attitude!).
The Sun Chronicle with it’s extremely bias and Democratic party ideology must be his only source for national news with it’s continual backing of our current commander-in-chief. Every blunder by Joe Biden is hidden from the readers of The Sun Chronicle.
Trump is out of office now yet they contniue to blame him for everything that is wrong with the country. Simple-minded Biden cannot do anything wrong! Open your eyes and mind!
Kenneth Porter’s letter to the editor “A dereliction of duty, Voice of the Public, Aug. 31) relates more of what is actually happening. I totally agree with him and also most of what Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Folley writes. My opinion as a veteran and lover of individuality, is that the current path that Washington, with it’s so-called leadership under the Democratic party, is taking, is ruining how the free world thinks about America not to speak of the social upheaval inside our land.
Where is Biden’s unity promise? America extremely more divided than ever before.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro
