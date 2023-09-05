Where is the shame for Mansfield officials?
To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield police chief is returning to duty,” news story, front page, Aug. 30:
After more than two years of being paid and not working for the town of Mansfield, Police Chief Ron Sellon is returning?
Where is the outrage?
To claim that he “made some mistakes and will do better in the future” should not be an option here in Mansfield for this person.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but this person’s apparent inability to control himself in a leadership position has cost all of us taxpayers many hundreds of thousands of dollars both in salaries paid and in litigation regarding it.
Where is the shame?
If someone wishes to hire Sellon and provide another opportunity for him and support him in doing so, then I applaud them. But not the town of Mansfield and in the exact same position and department.
What of all the fine men and woman of the Mansfield Police Department who have had to suffer under both the previous leadership of Sellon and the two year mystery of who their next chief would be?
This is an insult to Mansfield citizens and the only two people who are assuredly benefiting from this underhanded agreement are Town Manager Kevin Dumas and Sellon.
Town leaders act! Please.
Sean McCarthy
Mansfield