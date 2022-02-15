Where and when will the GOP’s Big Lie finally end?
To the editor:
The recent pronouncement from the Republican National Committee (RNC) is sickening. When a major U.S. political party declares that a riot at the U.S. Capitol was “legitimate political discourse,” we are seeing George Orwell’s “Big Brother” coming to life. Who do you believe — us or your lying eyes?
We all saw the rioting Donald Trump supporters. Trump revved up his mob to fever pitch, saying “Fight for your country or you won’t have a country.” Trump is a master of grievance politics and playing the victim. He and other like-minded speakers knew how to enrage their violent followers. The rioters took their cue and attacked the Capitol Police. So much for “Blue lives matter.”
The problem with telling big lies, is that more lies must be told to support the original lie. The Big Lie is that the election was won by Trump; then the insurrectionists were tourists; and now, the riot was legitimate political discourse. Lie begets lie. Republican politicians duck and hide, all too afraid to offend Trump and his mob. Apologists around the country have made excuses for the RNC’s words, but the RNC stands by its statement.
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the RNC’s “legitimate discourse” statement. He called the Jan. 6 attack a “violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, after a legitimately-certified election, from one administration to the next.”
Everyone understands that to be the truth, except Trump and his mob. The America we know is being stolen. Trump and his white supremacist thugs and allies are leading us into a bleak, authoritarian future where the scales of justice will always be tilted in favor of the powerful.
Ken Watson
Foxboro