To the editor:
Listen Mr. Editor! You think you can fool us with that last “Bob Foley” column?! (“Let’s save the world (and lawn), while we go thirsty,” Opinion, May 7).
We demand to know what you did with him. Is he being held against his will in the bowels of The Sun Chronicle building and forced to write sensible stuff? The only other explanation is that I finally found that elusive wormhole that transported me to another dimension where Foley and I actually agree on something.
I, too, have decried the futility of the green lawn and stopped watering years ago when I realized that the water, labor, and poisoning of the environment are not worth the arbitrary decision that green is better than some other color — brown, say.
Still, in deference to some of my neighbors, I have tried my best to maintain a decent lawn and around this time of year I can be seen on my hands and knees pulling up dandelions and other “weeds.”
But, the other day I drove past a lawn that was totally covered with dandelions, and it looked so beautiful that I began to question my devotion to my genocidal attitude toward dandelions.
Only two days later, as I was walking with my dear friend in a residential neighborhood in Providence, I observed a little girl, no more than 3, with a toy watering can. She was helping her mother with yard work, she told us. And while her mother, on her hands and knees, pulled up dandelions, the little girl searched them out to water them.
“I’m giving water to the flowers” she said.
I think you’re going to see a lot more dandelions on my lawn from now on. Get used to it!
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.