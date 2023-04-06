Where’s the outcry over free cash for businesses?
To the editor:
I know how Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley has real disdain for our young people and criticizes them at every chance he gets. He has ranted and raved about them getting student loan forgiveness over and over again.
I wonder when he will get angry at businesses now receiving up to $26,000 per employee just because they stayed open during the pandemic. And, they don’t have to pay back one cent of that money. I doubt we will hear much from him on this subject.
I am for anyone trying to get an education and better themselves for the future ahead. Foley just sees them as freeloaders out to beat the system. When we have an educated society it benefits us all. Foley would love to keep the masses as dumb as possible so he will appear to be the smartest man in the room, which he is far from.
I believe any person who can pass an entrance exam to college should be given the chance to further their education without the financial burdens being tacked onto pressures of higher learning.
Let’s look at this cash giveaway to businesses in this current government program that does nothing for the consumers. If a business has 100 employees they will pocket $2,600,000 and little or none of that will be given to the employees or discounts to customers. It’s free cash!
I guess in Foley’s world it depends on who is getting the cash, not who has the greatest need.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield