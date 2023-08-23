Who, exactly, are these ‘weak’ city councilors?
Re: “Long-time city officials opt not to seek re-election,” news story, front page, Aug. 21:
Outgoing City Councilor Richard Conti’s remark that “weak city councilors should follow the strong leadership of the council,” was an inappropriate comment and a really bad idea.
First, who are the “weak councilors?” I suspect that they are the ones who:
Don’t hold our city business in their committees so that residents only know a fraction of what has been presented to us by the mayor.
Have never voted to help out a friend with a vote that hurts the city as a whole.
Does not engage in “group humiliation” of residents who come before the city council offering to volunteer in some capacity for the city.
The list goes on and is damaging group think.
We elect 11 city councilors who are all, theoretically, independent voices, who we expect to represent all of us. They do NOT represent the council president or council vice president, a concept that seems to have been forgotten.
Who says that city councilors who adhere to this concept and who understand who they really represent are weak?
Actually it is the group-think members of the council, who have pledged allegiance to the council president, who are the weak councilors.
I do not want a Stepford Wife Council and if the “weak councilors” follow Conti’s advice, that is exactly what we will have! Thank you to our “weak councilors.” You have remained faithful to your oath of office.
Remember, our 11 city councilors report to their constituents, not to another member of the city council, not even the council president.
Roxanne Houghton
Attleboro