Who, exactly, failed in their presidential duties?
To the editor:
Re: “A dereliction of duty” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Aug. 31):
It seems that Ken Porter’s letter is in need of some critical editing.
It would be more accurate to substitute Donald Trump’s name for Joe Biden’s.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
