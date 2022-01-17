Who needs Jan. 6 anyway?
To the editor:
I think your newspaper is missing an opportunity to bring in some extra cash. You should be offering Sun Chronicle merchandise. You know, baseball caps and coffee mugs all emblazoned with your company logo. As a matter of fact, I think I have what might be your best seller.
How about, The Bob Foley All White Calendar.
This item would be the ultimate salute to the writings of your Foley’s Follies column. I call it the All White Calendar because it won’t have any of those annoying reminders that say, it’s National Religious Freedom Day, National Brotherhood week or Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. No, the pages would be completely white, except for each day’s date printed neatly in the corner of every square.
But, wait, there’s less! The most impressive feature of the Foley All White Calendar is that Jan. 6 would be completely eliminated. That’s right.
This chronological timetable would jump right from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.
No Jan. 6!
Just think, there would be no need to even discuss or acknowledge that infamous date. You could totally ignore the events of Jan. 6 and pretend they never happened. Just like Foley does!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.